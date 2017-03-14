FedEx delays start of Cuban deliveries - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

U.S. Department of Transportation gave FedEx an extension before starting U.S. to Cuba cargo air service.

FedEx said the extension, which moves the timing from April 15 to October 15, is needed to address operational challenges in the Cuban market.

Service is expected to be five days per week between Miami and Varadero.

