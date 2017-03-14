Stolen car at large following Downtown chase, multiple crashes

Multiple crashes happened in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday as police chased three vehicles that were speeding around downtown.

The chase began at around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call about a suspicious person near Bass Pro Pyramid. Police said three vehicles—a silver Infiniti, a grey Acura, and a black Kia—sped off from Bass Pro when officers arrived.

An off-duty officer said the suspects were trying to break into vehicles outside Bass Pro.

During the chase, two MPD cruisers were involved in a crash on Riverside Drive. One officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The other officer was not injured. The airbags deployed in both cruisers. One car had front end damage, and the other was t-boned.

The driver of the grey Acura crashed into a building at the corner of Second Street and Jefferson Avenue. Two teens, 19 and 17, were taken into custody after the crash.

Police said the driver of the black Kia crashed into another vehicle before speeding away. That crash happened in the area of B.B. King Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue. Police have yet to find the Kia.

The silver Infiniti is unaccounted for at this time. Police believe this car was stolen. They do not believe the others were stolen.

