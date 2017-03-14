3 shot at Whitehaven apartment complex

Three people were shot at a Memphis apartment complex, and two are in critical condition.

Police arrived at Cazassa Road, inside the New Horizon apartment complex, around 8 p.m. where two people were shot.

Police said a 15-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital via private vehicle. That teen's condition is unknown.

The second victim, an adult man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

Police also found a third victim across the complex, on Wessex Drive, with a gunshot wound. He was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shootings are connected. No suspect information is available at this time.

