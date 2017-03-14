Oxford police to dedicate officers to patrol the square - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Oxford police to dedicate officers to patrol the square

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Oxford Police Department is allocating existing officers to patrol a dedicated area that includes the downtown square.

Police hope by having a unit of consistent officers, they can strengthen relationships between officers and business owners to proactively approach safety.

OPD said the move came after careful thought and research, with the square being one of the busiest areas of Oxford.

