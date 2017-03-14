First TN named one of top 60 companies for executive women

First Horizon, the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, has been named one of the top 60 companies for executive women in 2017.

The honor came from the National Association of Female Executives.

The list recognizes companies that excel in leadership opportunities for women.

First Horizon’s number of women executives and senior leaders has grown by 50 percent since 2010. Women make up 70 percent of employees earning promotions to the manager level. More than 20 percent of its corporate executives are women.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.