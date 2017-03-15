MPD: 2 men on the run after driveway robbery in Oakhaven

Two men are wanted for a driveway robbery in Oakhaven, according to Memphis Police Department.

It happened in the 3000 block of Christine Road near Memphis International Airport and Oakhaven Elementary School just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the victims were sitting in a car in the driveway when they were approached by two men, who demanded money. One of the men had a gun. Police originally reported as a home invasion.

During the robbery, one of the victims fought with the armed suspect. The suspect’s gun fired during the scuffle, but no one was hurt.

The suspects then ran away.

MPD is searching the area for the suspects. A helicopter was also dispatched to assist in the search.

The description of the suspects is unclear at this time.

