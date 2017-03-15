Cardinals send 11 to minor league assignments

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny announced Monday that 11 players will be reassigned to the club's minor league camp.

Marco Gonzales is one of those being reassigned. He is a left-handed pitcher that is coming back from Tommy John surgery. Matheny told MLB.com that it is possible that Gonzales could make it back to the Cardinals if the rest of his rehab goes well.

The other 10 players that were reassigned are: Sandy Alcantara, Eliezer Alvarez, Jack Flagerty, Austin Gomber, Andrew Knizner, Jeremy Martinez, Dennis Ortega, Daniel Poncedeleon, Robby Rowland, and Edmundo Sosa.

