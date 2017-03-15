Neal has a 20-goal season again

Nashville Predators James Neal scored his twentieth goal of the season in overtime against Winnipeg for the game-winner.

With that goal, Neal has now notched at least 20 goals in each of his nine NHL seasons.

Neal was probably a little nervous wondering if he was going to reach 20 goals after going 10 games with no goals. But back-to-back games where he put the puck in the net, put him back on track.

Neal had 24 goals in his rookie year, and his high is 40 in 2012 when he played for Pittsburgh.

Neal told the Predators website that you have to keep grinding, "They come in waves and come in spurts. You just try to keep it going when you're feeling good."

There are only six active NHLers who have scored at least 20 goals in their first nine seasons.

