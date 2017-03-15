Investigation launched into embezzlement concerns over 2 city employees

An investigation was launched by Memphis Police Economic Crimes Bureau into concerns involving two city employees.

The city's auditor, Debbie Banks, filed the complaints, one of which was filed against a man who is accused -- on several occasions between January 2016 and July 2016 -- of falsifying his timesheet to show that he worked when he actually took a "benefit" or vacation day.

The second complaint was filed against a fleet maintenance employee. According to reports, several discrepancies were found when it comes to candidates in City of Memphis' third party driver's license testing program. The candidates in question were tested by the employee named in the complaint.

“It's a check and balance system and sometimes you may take a person's word for it, but now you have an opportunity to verify,” City Council Chairman Berlin Boyd said.

On Wednesday afternoon, City of Memphis released a statement that said the reports are inaccurate.

Reports that the city auditor has filed a complaint with the Memphis Police Department against two employees for embezzlement are inaccurate. The city auditor has referred allegations to MPD for investigation. The labeling of the two investigations as embezzlement is premature. There is no city audit.

The city said both employees are still working throughout the investigation.

“I think everyone should be held accountable and to a higher standard,” Boyd said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.