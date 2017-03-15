Teens charged after Downtown chase, crashes

Two teenagers were arrested and charged after leading officers on a chase and causing multiple crashes in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday.

Officers said the 16- and 17-year-olds were in a silver Acura that was stolen from the 3300 block of Shuster Cove. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, which the teens refused. They ended up running a red light and crashing into another vehicle, as well as a building.

After crashing into a building, the teens took off running. Police eventually caught up and took them into custody. Marijuana and a gun were found inside the stolen vehicle.

The people who were inside the vehicle the teens crashed into were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Two officers were released from the hospital after colliding with each other during the chase.

The owner of the stolen car, Ronald Clinton, said he was carjacked in Parkway Village on Monday.

"I was walking towards the house and they just told me to keep on doing what I was doing if I didn't want to meet my maker," he said.

The 16-year-old is charged with auto-theft $2,500-$10,000, evading arrest vehicle pursuit, reckless driving, unlawful possession of a weapon, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, evading arrest to wit: foot pursuit, no driver's license and financial responsibility.

The 17-year-old is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled sub to wit: marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, evading arrest to wit: foot pursuit and theft of property $2,500-$10,000 to wit: auto-theft.

"They got what they deserve," Clinton said. "I'm glad they caught them, but I really wanted my car back more than anything."

"It's karma really. They're out here doing things they've got no business doing and it's coming back at them," Clinton's neighbor, DeAndre Wallace, said.

WMC Action News 5 investigators reached out to MPD for details on its chase policy. They have not yet responded, however in 2013, police said vehicle pursuits are allowed only when they believe the person they are chasing has committed a violent felony--and even then, they must get permission from a supervisor.

