SPD: 18-year-old Southaven murder suspect turns self in

Southaven Police Department announced the search for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder that happened on March 3 has ended. 

Tyrus Montess Broom is suspected of pulling the trigger in the shooting at Legacy Crossing Apartments that killed a man and sent another to the hospital.

Broom turned himself in to police without incident.

