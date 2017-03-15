Lantern Festival transforms Agricenter into work of art

The Lantern Light Festival is transforming the Agricenter International into a wonder of lights and artistry. This comes after a successful run in Miami, Florida.

The festival, a celebration of Chinese culture, is a five-week production featuring inspiring performances, a variety of food and, you guessed it, massive lanterns.

Once the sun goes down, the lanterns will make you say wow! There’s a 400-foot long dragon and even a 50-foot tall panda.

At night time, we have a lot of lights that’s going to light up,” Tracey Beasley with the Lantern Light Festival said. “It’s beautiful to see.”

The festival will have about 100 lanterns for visitors to enjoy. Many of them will even have a distinctly Memphis feel. But when the festival kicks off at the end of March, you’ll also enjoy live entertainment, including dancers straight from China.

“When you see the reactions of the faces,” Beasley said. “It’s what makes our jobs much easier.”

Many of those jobs, about 25, are going to Memphians. They’ll help take care of the approximately 100,000 people who are expected to attend the six-week event. It’s the joy on those thousands of faces that makes all of the hard work worth it.

It’s a job that lights up the night sky as well as people’s imaginations.

