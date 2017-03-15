At least one person hurt in head-on crash on Walnut Grove - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

At least one person hurt in head-on crash on Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Five people were involved in a crash on Walnut Grove Road near Woodland Drive and Houston Levee on Wednesday afternoon.

At least five people were involved in the crash when the cars collided head-on, but all are expected to be OK, according to a family member on the scene. 

