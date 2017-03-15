Shots fired at funeral after fight breaks out

Family members are devastated after they said a mother drove her car into the Mississippi River to attempt suicide.

Family members are devastated after they said a mother drove her car into the Mississippi River to attempt suicide.

Shots were fired during a funeral service after a fight broke out Wednesday.

Loved ones were mourning the death of Charlotte Stallion during a service at Southwoods Memorial Park, near the intersection of Hacks Cross Road and East Holmes Road.

Investigators said Stallion, 37, drove her Pontiac G6 into the Mississippi River off Mud Island February 17.

In February, family members said they were concerned that Stallion's body would never be found.

"We're devastated because they can't find the body," Stallion's aunt Brenda Langhorn said in February. "They can't find the car, said it could be anywhere."

Gossip and Facebook posts about Stallion and her wife had tensions at the service high, according to SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell.

"During the course of arriving here, comments were made about the couple being gay," Farrell said. "That's when the fight broke out. Then the woman, a family member of the deceased woman, pulls out a gun, fires eight or nine rounds in the air."

SCSO has not released any information on the suspect at this time. They are, however, on the lookout for a blue or green van that the suspect was seen leaving in.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.