Welding of rail car filled with soybean oil sparks fire

MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Fire Department responded to a Hazmat fire in the 300 block of East Brooks Road, which is east of Highway 61 on Wednesday afternoon.

Men were welding a rail car filled with soybean oil when the fire started. Nobody was injured.

