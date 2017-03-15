Flu, sickness closes Hardeman County Schools Thursday & Friday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Flu, sickness closes Hardeman County Schools Thursday & Friday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Hardeman County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week due to sickness.

According to school board officials, the schools have an outbreak of the flu, stomach virus, and strep throat.

Crews will spend the remainder of the week sanitizing the schools. 

Classes are expected to resume Monday.

