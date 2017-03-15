TBI releases video of suspect in Amber Alert

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released surveillance video of the suspect wanted for taking a 15-year-old in Columbia, Tennessee, what spawned an Amber Alert.

Wednesday afternoon, Memphis Police Department investigated after someone reported seeing Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas,15, who is at the center of a statewide Amber Alert.

MPD searched the area of Brooks Road and I-55 for the suspect's car after reports of the sighting. That search came up empty.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes the two are in a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976ZPT.

TBI issued the Amber Alert for Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas on Tuesday. She went missing from Columbia, Tennessee, Monday morning after reportedly being dropped off at a restaurant by a friend.

TBI believes Thomas is in the company of 50-year-old Tad Cummins, who is believed to be armed with two handguns.

Cummins is a former teacher who was suspended last month after a sheriff’s department investigation.

A warrant was later issued for Cummins’ arrest for sexual contact with a minor. He was then fired.

Investigators said Cummins was last seen in Decatur, AL, just after 3 p.m. Monday, but the TBI said neither Cummins nor Thomas have ties to that area.

Thomas has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’5” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male who is 6’ tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

