Man killed in shooting near Bison Park

One man was shot in the 600 block of West Levi Road, near Bison Park, Wednesday afternoon.

A man was found lying in a yard when police arrived. When police received the call, it came in as a man down call around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators gathered as much evidence as possible, but there didn't appear to be any witnesses. It wasn't even clear who called about the man shot or why he was shot.

"We found him in the yard down there where the crime scene unit was," MPD Major K. Lanier said. "When paramedics arrived, they started working on the man, who investigators believe is in his early 20s. But, he died as he arrived by ambulance."

Timothy Lee was working in the area nearby when he heard shots fired.

"I heard a couple of shots because I was working here. Then you hear [gunshots]. Then you heard a car pulling off down the road," Lee said.

It's a shocking crime in the southwest Memphis neighborhood.

"I think it's crazy," neighbor Kevin White said. "I think they really should stop. They should put the guns down."

Lee said the people pulling the trigger need to get a job and stay busy.

"If they was out working somewhere, they wouldn't have time to be out shooting at each other and all of that craziness," Lee said. "Go to work, do something."

No suspect information is available at this time.

