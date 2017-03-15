Woman wakes up to stolen car tires, rims

A Whitehaven woman said she woke up Tuesday morning to find her car tires stolen from her car.

Huggie Jones said she found her Cadillac Escalade sitting on bricks in her driveway on Neely Road.

“How would you feel if it was your stuff?” Jones asked. “You worked hard to get something you want, then you come home and someone has taken it. How would you feel?"

Investigators have no suspect information in this case.

Officers said one way to keep this from happening is to buy wheel locks, which install in place of lug nuts and can only be removed with a special key.

