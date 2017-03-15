Shelby County sells record properties in tax sale

Shelby County officials said the county set a tax sale record during the first auction of 2017.

The country sold 97 properties, collecting more than $1.6 million in sales.

The county said its seen significant growth in bidders and revenue after moving to an online format for auctions.

More than 70 percent of the winning bidders were from Tennessee.

