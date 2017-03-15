Proposed $200M Germantown complex would include hotel, theater

The plan is to build Germantown Town Center near the intersection of West Street and Poplar Avenue, which is west of Saddle Creek. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

An Atlanta developer proposed a $200 million project that could provide more shopping, places to live, and jobs.

The mix-use development is planned for Germantown's central business district. It would be called Germantown Town Center.

"There's an expression in a high tide, all boats rise. That's what I think it's going to bring to the region as a whole," Germantown City Administrator Patrick Lawton said about the project.

The plan is to build Germantown Town Center near the intersection of West Street and Poplar Avenue, which is west of Saddle Creek.

"There's two parking garages. There's a retail component scattered throughout," Lawton said.

The plans also include a movie theater, restaurants, office and retail space, a dog park, 302 apartment units, and a 30-room hotel.

Perhaps more importantly, it will offer jobs.

"The construction jobs alone they will generate during this project and then the employment they will bring in," Lawton added. "This is a great project for the City of Germantown, but certainly for Shelby County."

The project's developer, The Carter Group, must still get approval from the planning board and the Germantown Board of Aldermen.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.