Businessman Randy Boyd running for TN governor

Businessman Randy Boyd entered the race for Tennessee governor.

Despite the election being 18 months away, Boyd said he wants to reach the entire state before the 2018 election.

Boyd climbed the business world by selling electric fences. He also serves as the former state Economic and Community Development Commissioner and was involved in the creation of Tennessee Promise.

"We want to make sure that we're distributing the jobs in the places that need it the most: inner city Memphis, our rural communities like Lauderdale County, McNairy County,” Boyd said. “We have a lot of places that are having unprecedented success in our state, while at the same time a lot of places are getting left behind."

Current Governor Bill Haslam has reached his term limit.

Republican Clarksville State Senator Mark Green and Former Democratic Nashville Mayor Karl Dean are also running for governor.

