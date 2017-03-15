Grizzlies hold steady, topple Bulls in Chicago

Make that two in a row on the road to recovery for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Two nights after snapping their five-game losing streak, The Grizz took care of business in Chicago with a 98-91 win over the Bulls.

The win was again aided by their defense, which allowed 91 points after surrendering 93 to Milwaukee on Monday.

The anchors of the Grizzlies were at their best in the Windy City. Marc Gasol and Mike Conley scored 27 points apiece while filling up the stat sheet.

Conley put up near-triple-double numbers with a season-high 9 rebounds to go with 7 assists. Gasol added in 7 assists of his own with 6 rebounds as the duo shot a combined 8-14 from three-point range.

The Grizzlies’ defense shut down Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler, effectively killing their offense. Butler shot just 4-16 from the field, scoring 14 points.

The back-to-back wins are certainly a good sign for Grizzlies fans who became increasingly weary at the team’s play since the All-Star break, during which time the defense had fallen apart and regularly allowed well over 100 points.

The win puts the Grizz at 38-30 on the season as they now chase the Oklahoma City Thunder for a six seed out West—a seed that will likely put them out of the path of a first-round matchup against the Spurs or Warriors.

