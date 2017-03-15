Suspects on the run after carjacking at UofM

Memphis Police Department is looking for three men responsible for a carjacking that happened on University of Memphis's campus Wednesday night.

A campus alert reported the robbery in the South Lot at 8:40 p.m.

The victim told officers he was sitting in his white Toyota Corolla when three men, armed with handguns and a rifle, approached his car.

"It was pretty terrifying," Zain Kinnare said.

Kinnare said he knows things could have ended much differently.

He said one of the suspects unlocked the driver’s door and said, “Where is the money?” He was then forced out of his vehicle and forced to give the men his wallet and cell phone.

"Three guys came up and one of them opened up my door and told me to get out," Kinnare said. "They asked me where the money was and I gave them my wallet and my phone."

One of the suspects threw Kinnare's phone on the ground while another threw his backpack out of the window.

They took off in the car and were last seen driving west on Southern Avenue. The car has a Texas license plate that reads GWB2237.

Kinnarie said everything happened as he was sitting in his car in the campus parking lot before going inside Manning Hall to do research work.

"When I was just sitting in my car, I probably should have had the door locked," he said.

It's a lesson learned to be more careful.

"He sent me a text and said he was robbed," friend Andrew Presley said.

Presley said he is also afraid and is watching his back more.

Campus police said they are working to add more lighting, cameras, and emergency phones all throughout campus.

"It's kind of sad that bad things can happen to good people," Presley said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.