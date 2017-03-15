Shelby County violent crime rates down from 2016

For the second straight month, the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission said major violent crime is down.

The data compares 2016 to 2017 numbers.

Murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults have dropped 2.9 percent in Shelby County from 2016.

In contrast, major property crimes like burglaries, car thefts, and other felony thefts have increased compared to last year by 14.6 percent.

