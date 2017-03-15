BSMF named one of world's top 300 festivals

Beale Street Music Festival was named one of the world’s 300 best.

The list was done by Everfest, and just 105 North American festivals made the list.

"It is an honor for our Beale Street Music Festival to be rated among the best festivals and events in the world, for the second year in a row,” Memphis in May CEO James Holt said. “Our dedicated staff and volunteers work hard producing a world-class event for Memphians and global visitors every year and this is a testament to their great work.”

