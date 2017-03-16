Dog saves family from burning home

A man and three firefighters were injured in a house fire that sparked in Cordova.

The fire happened in the 9400 block of Grove Road near Berryhill Road just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

"I woke up and saw flames," the homeowner said. "So, I was doing what I can."

The family woke up to the crackling of wood after their dog, Bear, alerted them to the flames.

"The dog alerted them and they were able to escape safely," Memphis Fire Department spokesman Wayne Cooke said.

"Then when I saw where it was " the homeowner said. "I tried to isolate what I could. I tried to grab a water hose and put some water on it. Obviously, it wasn't enough."

MFD said the man was taken to the hospital with minor burns to his hands and feet. Three firefighters are also being treated. They are all expected to be OK.

The man’s wife and three small children managed to escape the fire unharmed.

The fire took roughly 30 minutes to put out. A heat lamp positioned too close to the dog’s house ignited and ultimately spread to the rest of the house.

“Family is OK, so that’s all that matters,” he said.

