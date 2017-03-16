Teens arrested after leading police on chase in stolen car

Memphis police officers arrested four teenagers after two vehicles were stolen out of the same driveway. The teens ended up leading police on a chase that led to their capture.

The owners of both vehicles left their cars running in their driveway to warm them up Wednesday morning. When they got back outside, both vehicles were gone.

Later on that afternoon, a woman who owns one of the stolen cars noticed it near Sheffield High School. When she approached her car, one of the people inside took out a handgun and fired several shots in her direction.

The next day, a police officer spotted the stolen vehicle and the chase began. It wasn't long before a tire fell off the stolen car. At that point, the teenagers inside jumped out and took off running. They were caught soon after.

The entire time the chase was happening, the suspects were on Facebook Live.

"See, that's even more stupid. They're proud of being ignorant," neighbor Williams Sugars said. "Some people go to work everyday and do the right thing and this is what they get."

Two of the teenagers arrested were 17 years old. The others were 15 and 16. They are all charged with theft of property to wit: auto theft. The driver of the stolen car was charged with evading arrest.

The second vehicle that was stolen was located on Wednesday. The owners of both vehicles were issued citations for leaving their vehicles unattended.

