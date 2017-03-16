Firefighter injured battling South Memphis blaze

Memphis Fired Department responded to a fire at a home in South Memphis.

The fire happened in the 300 block of West Burdock Avenue near Swift Street around 6 a.m. Thursday.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with cuts to his left hand.

Faulty wiring in the ceiling is believed to have started the fire.

It is unclear if anyone was home when the fire sparked.

