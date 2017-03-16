Suspected mobile drug lab crashes in DeSoto County

Bottles, test tubes, and beakers were all found inside a car after it crashed into a tree in North Mississippi.

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a maroon sedan crashed into a tree on Wheeler Road just east of Arkabutla Lake in Hernando, Mississippi.

"I woke up and there was all these blue lights," Charles White said.

According to DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, the driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

After the crash, DeSoto County narcotics officers called in a hazmat crew to pick up several containers of corrosive and flammable chemicals. Also on the side of road: bottles, beakers, a scale, and cooking utensils.

The road was blocked for roughly four hours.

Neighbors said this is usually a quiet street.

"I've been here since '73, '74, it's been a quiet neighborhood," White said.

Deputies have not announced any criminal charges related to the crash, but they did say the materials could have been used to manufacture Dimethyltryptamine.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.