Deputy sheriff will not face criminal charges related to rape allegations

No criminal charges will be filed against a Mid-South deputy sheriff accused of raping an employee.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted an independent review of the case. The agency turned the results of that review over to Attorney General Mike Dunavant, who decided he would not press charges against Hardeman County Chief Deputy Sheriff Billy Davis.

Dunavant determined there was not enough evidence or credible proof that a crime occurred.

Davis was the supervisor when the victim said the incidents took place. The woman said she was raped in June 2016 while on the job with Hardeman County Sheriff's Office.

She sued the sheriff's office after she was fired, saying she was let go because she refused Davis' sexual advances.

Dunavant's decision does not impact the victim's lawsuit. Dunavant's decision pertains only to criminal charges.

