Firefighter's Corvette stripped outside fire station

A Memphis firefighter's car was stripped of its tires while parked outside of a fire station on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Memphis Fire Fighters Association posted a picture of the damaged Chevrolet Corvette to its Facebook page.

The firefighter said his car was fine at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, but by 6:30 a.m. the car was sitting on a cinder block.

This is the third time a crime like this has been reported in recent weeks.

"How would you feel if it was your stuff? You worked hard to get something you want, then you come home and someone has taken it," the victim, Huggie Jones, said.

Memphis Police Department recommends that drivers buy wheel locks, a special lug nut for each wheel that requires a special tool to remove it.

"A lot of people do use them and after seeing this information. It's very important people get more wheel locks so the theft rate might go down," said Joseph Whitfield, who works at AutoZone.

The wheels that are being stolen are not fancy ones. They are stock wheels that are worth more money.

