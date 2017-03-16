MPD officers give St. Jude patient shopping spree to replace stolen toys

A 4-year-old St. Jude patient receiving treatment for brain cancer was given a shopping spree after her belongings were stolen from a parked car.

An Xbox, dolls, stuffed animals, and chemotherapy drugs were stolen from her mother's car that was parked at Holiday Inn Express in Downtown Memphis.

For 4-year-old Camielle and her mother, Edna Trujillo, the Memphis police officers who offered up a shopping spree to replace her stolen toys are heroes in blue.

"When we heard about it, we knew everybody wanted to do something," officer Michael Kershner said.

MPD officers raised $400 to replace Camielle's stolen toys.

"There are a lot of good people out there," Trujillo said. "Hopefully she [Camielle] remembers Memphis in a pretty positive light right now."

The shopping spree he was able to help organize made Thursday a day Kershner won't soon forget either. It wasn't about solving crimes or fighting cancer, it was simply about bringing smiles.

