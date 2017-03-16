Oxford chef named as a finalist for a James Beard Award

An Oxford chef who was just named a James Beard Award finalist.

Vishwesh Bhatt was named a finalist in the Best Chef: South category this week.

This category consists of Alabama, Arkansas, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

According to the Oxford Eagle, Bhatt said it was an "amazing honor" to be nominated.

Bhatt graduated from Ole Miss and is known for being the chef at the Snackbar.

The 2017 James Beard Awards Gala will be hosted by 'Modern Family' star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. It will be held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday, May 1.

The mission statement of The James Beard Foundation’s is,"to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone."

