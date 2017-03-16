Cook Out manager shot during robbery

The man shot in the parking lot of one of Memphis' newest fast food restaurants is in critical condition.

Cook Out opened on Highland Street in Memphis in December 2016.

Now, three months later, the Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in the restaurant's parking lot Thursday night.

MPD said the victim was the store's manager. He was in the process of making the store's daily cash deposit, when a gunman approached him and opened fire.

Customers were inside and watched in horror as the man fought for his life.

Reel Brown, a witness, heard the gunshots from across the street.

"When I seen everyone getting out of the way I just stepped back, I was tempted to go over but when I heard gunshots I was like no," said Brown.

A father of an employee at Cook Out, Marcus Hilliard, described his fear after hearing the place where his daughter was employed had become an active crime scene.

"Something may have happened to my child. that was my worst fear," said Hilliard.

Hilliard said he rushed to the restaurant after finding out about the shooting.

"A child should never have to experience anything like this and she's going to find her another job," said Hilliard.

His daughter is doing fine.

"Stuff happens everywhere, we have to be cautious everywhere we go," said Brown.

Cook Out did close for the evening but planned to reopen Friday.

We reached out to the corporate office of Cook Out for comment and are waiting to hear back.

MPD said the shooter was wearing a black skullcap and red jacket. He remains at large.

