Year-long commemoration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's death begins April 4

A year-long commemoration for the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's death will begin on April 4.

The ceremony on the balcony will include keynote speakers, special presentations, a moment of silence and the laying of the wreaths. Guests will also be invited to sign a pledge for peace and resolve to take action on the societal issues that Dr. King identified in his final narrative.

Dr. King was assassinated on a trip to Memphis in April 1968 to support the city's mostly African-American sanitation workers and participate in a strike that polarized and paralyzed Memphis. On April 4, 1968, outside of room 306 at the Lorraine Motel, Dr. King was shot and killed.

The Lorraine Motel and the balcony now serve as part of the National Civil Rights Museum. It has become a permanent memorial to the civil rights leader.

The celebration will run from April 4, 2017- April 4, 2018.

