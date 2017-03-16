Producer hopes film will make viewers think twice

Producers of a new film premiering in the Mid-South hope it will make viewers think twice about some of the decisions they make.

The Heal the Hood foundation, along with Open House media, premiered the film, "Stupid Decision," at Malco Majestic in Hickory Hill.

The film focuses on a talented high school senior who finds that it's a slippery slope from success to potential ruin.

"The core message is to think before we make certain decisions, even before posting on social media," said producer and writer, Ladell Beamon.

Actor, Sheamus Cox, addressed decision making, "Every decision you make is either gonna bear good fruit in your life or bad fruit in your life."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.