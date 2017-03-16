Marine's gun, uniforms stolen when he stopped for BBQ

A U.S. Marine passing through Memphis on his way to Quantico became a theft victim while eating barbecue.

Officer Roy Hundley was on his way from San Diego to Quantico, Virginia, for training. He said he stopped in Memphis because he heard about the good barbecue.

When Hundley's meal was over at Central Barbecue on Summer Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday, he realized his loaded Springfield XP40 handgun, Ka-Bar Knife, laptop, radio, and thousands of dollars in personalized military uniforms had been stolen.

"I had to work over the last year of my life acquiring all these new uniforms that I need so I can wear the uniforms I need as a freshly commissioned officer to go to training," he said. "All of my uniforms were stolen. All of my service uniforms with all the jewelry, the ranking, with the little gold bars, the eagle globe and anchor, which is our symbol that we have that signifies the Marine Corps."

Hundley said the thieves broke through the side of his truck.

"They punctured the lock cylinder on my door. It was on the driver side door," he said.

One of his personalized uniforms cost $600 and was going to be worn during a special ceremony Monday.

Hundley is asking for the return of his uniforms, no questions asked. He said they all have the name "Hundley RA" sewn into either the collars or waist bands. He is also concerned that his handgun is out there somewhere.

Hundley filed a police report before hitting the road in order to report for duty on time.

If you would like to donate to help this Marine purchase new uniforms, click here.

If you have any information about this theft, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.