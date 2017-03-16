Large fire damages 9 buildings in Raleigh, NC

An apartment complex that was under construction went up in flames Thursday night, according to NBC affiliate WRAL.

The building caused massive smoke and fire damage in the downtown Raleigh, North Carolina area. Nine buildings were damaged.

According to WRAL, the apartment complex was a five-story building in the 400 block of West North Street.

Flames broke out shortly after 9 p.m.

The blaze started at the apartment complex, which is located near the bar district, before spreading to another high-rise building.

Fire officials say one firefighter was injured by falling glass, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

