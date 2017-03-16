Grizzlies win third straight, beat Hawks 103-91

Two games in a row is good.. 3-in a row is better.

But, for the Memphis Grizzlies to get that third straight victory, they'll have to beat the team that walloped them just five days ago.

At Philips Arena in Atlanta, the Grizzlies tried to avenge a 107-90 loss to the Hawks last Saturday in Memphis Thursday, it's the Grizzlies who turn the tables.

Tony Allen was at the forefront, working it defensively, on the drive, and in the air, putting up 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

JaMychal Green was active all over the court, finishing the night with 14 points 12 rebounds for the Restricted Free Agent.

But the real show, the same as it's been in the last two games.

Mike Conley and Marc Gasol helped to blow this game open in the third quarter.

The Griz turned a 3 point lead into 19 after the break.

Conley leads all in scoring and gets a double double with 22 points.12 assists and only 1 turnover.

Big Spain snags a triple double, 18-points, 10 Rebounds and 10 assists. His second this season and third of his career to become the Franchise all time leader.

Grizzlies coast to their third straight victory with a final score..103-91.

The Grizzlies, now 39-30, next come back home to face the Western Conference leading San Antonio Spurs Saturday night at FedExForum.

