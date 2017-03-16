Tigers open spring football practice

Spring practice is underway for the Memphis Tigers football team.

There is no competition for the starting quarterback spot this year. Junior Riley Ferguson has that locked up, but there is a battle brewing between sophomore Brady Davis and redshirt freshman David Moore for QB 2.

Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell says both quarterbacks showed physical development in the offseason, but still have a ways to go before claiming the backup spot.

"The guys are young," Norvell said. "But, there's some good moments and there's some definitely correctable moments that you're going to see and so we're just going to continue to get them better."

Memphis returns to the practice field Saturday.

The Tigers have 15 total practices this Spring, including the Friday Night Stripes scrimmage April 14 at the Liberty Bowl.

