MFD investigates arson that torched 4 apartment buildings

Memphis Fire Department said several apartment buildings were intentionally set on fire.

The fire happened at Lake Park Apartments in the airport area just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Nearly 70 firefighters and emergency personnel were used to try and douse the fire from not only above, but from the ground as well.

Four apartments were damaged. MFD said the buildings were intentionally set on fire in multiple locations.

The apartments were being renovated, so nobody was living in them at the time, and there were no injuries.

If you have any information on who may have set this fire, call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

