Crash knocks out power to thousands near airport - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crash knocks out power to thousands near airport

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

MLGW reported four power outages in Memphis, affecting more than 2,036 customers.

The biggest power outage is in the area near Memphis International Airport. 

A car accident at Ketchum Road and Airways Boulevard caused the outage.

A majority of the outages have since been repaired.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly