'Great American Eclipse' will make sun disappear in Tennessee

The sun is going to disappear. And no, it is not the end of the world.

On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.

It's been 99 years since a total solar eclipse crossed the United States from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic. It happened on June 8, 1918.

On August 21, 2017, millions of people across the United States will see nature's most wondrous spectacle — a total eclipse of the Sun. It is a scene of unimaginable beauty; the Moon completely blocks the Sun, daytime becomes a deep twilight, and the Sun’s corona shimmers in the darkened sky. This is your guide to understand, prepare for, and view this rare celestial event. - GreatAmericanEclipse.com

In Tennessee, the closest place for Memphians to get a great view of the eclipse will be Nashville where it is expected to last one minute and 57 seconds and will start at 1:27 p.m.

10 great places to see the eclipse

Seeing the eclipse in Tennessee

Clarksville: 2:19 of totality

Gallatin: 2:40 of totality

Nashville: 1:57 of totality

Lebanon: 2:37 of totality

Cookeville: 2:32 of totality

