Woman reports man shot at her van with kids inside

A woman, who was driving with her kids and boyfriend, told police that a stranger crashed into her van then started shooting at them.

The report was filed with Memphis Police Department at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The woman was driving northbound on Kerwin Drive when a man driving a gray Ford Focus hit her van while trying to pass them. She said the driver then leaned out of the vehicle and began shooting at them.

Nobody was injured.

MPD has not located the man in the Ford Focus yet.

