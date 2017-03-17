WATCH: Car crashed into Gibson's Donuts, narrowly missing child

A Memphis culinary staple is cleaning up glass after a car crashed into the store's front wall.

Gibson's Donuts is one of the most recognizable doughnut shops in the Mid-South. It's been a mainstay in the Bluff City since it opened in 1967.

Friday morning a car crashed into the store. Surveillance footage shows the car narrowly missing a child.

"The table behind the tempered glass, nobody happened to be sitting there," Gibson's owner Don Deweese said. "There was somebody in every other seat, every single one, so God smiled on us today."

Gibson's posted to Facebook around 10 a.m. describing the scene as chaotic. They said employees were working to get everything cleaned up so they could start providing delicious donuts to the public again.

Deweese said the driver blamed the crash on an issue with the brakes.

