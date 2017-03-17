2 girls missing overnight in Georgia found safe

Two girls reported missing in Clayton County, Georgia, were found shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday.

Imani Turner, 3, and her 11-year-old cousin, Adormi Harris were last seen Thursday at 11 p.m. at a home in Riverdale, Ga. They were gone when their caretaker checked in on them at 12 a.m.

According to police, no foul play is suspected.

A man who lives in the neighborhood where the girls were located said they were found in a doghouse.

