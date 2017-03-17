Lakeland woman killed by deputies after pointing BB gun at them

Deputies shot and killed a woman in Lakeland, Tennessee, on Friday.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed 59-year-old Nancy Lewellyn died at Regional Medical Center on Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 10000 block of Woodland Pine Cove West, which is east of Canada Road and south of Interstate 40.

TBI said deputies responded to a house in the area after Lewellyn called 911 threatening violence against others. When deputies arrived, Lewellyn came out of the house and pointed a gun at the deputies.

"The woman exited her home, brandished a weapon at deputies," TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine said.

Investigators later determined the gun Lewellyn pointed at officers was a BB gun.

"Law enforcement train for these types of scenarios and they never know what they're going to encounter when they show up on a call," DeVine said. "The BB gun looked an awful lot like a handgun. It was presumably very easy for these deputies to think that this was a more dangerous situation than a BB gun."

Two of the three deputies who responded opened fire, killing the woman. Those two officers have been relieved of duty with pay, as is Shelby County Sheriff's Office policy.

DeVine said they are waiting on autopsy results to determine how many times the woman was shot.

Lewellyn's son said his mother had recently moved in with him.

Neighbors were shocked when the shooting happened. They said they couldn't believe it happened in their neighborhood.

"Everyone just cuts their grass, talks and stuff like that," said John Rumsey, who lives in the neighborhood. "Super quiet community, you know, we are all a real tight community and everything."

"Everybody when they walk their dogs they have their children with them. It's a really nice area. Something like this is unbelievable," neighbor Tabitha Gott said.

More than five hours after the shooting, investigators started allowing people to return to their homes.

