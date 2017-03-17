A Better Mid-South: Confections and Connections Caring

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5.

How's this for a mission -- Confections & Connections is touching the lives of the hungry, less fortunate kids, abandoned and abused animals, hearing impaired children and the elderly affected by dementia.

Recently, this Collierville bakery was featured on WMC Action News 5 for giving back by teaching children at the Harwood Center -- a special education school in Memphis, how to make and decorate cupcakes.

Not only, did owner Kelsey Loebel teach the children what it's like to be a baker, she is donating 10 percent of her sales between January and March to the non-profit school.

Loebel's next project will be to make a difference in the lives of those who are homeless, addicted and in crisis.

If you know of a local business going the extra mile to make a difference in our community, tell me about it by email or post on my Facebook page.

Kelsey Loebel, thank you for using your business, Confections & Connections, to make this a Better Mid-South.

