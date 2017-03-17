Man charged with murder in Covington Way shooting

A man was arrested and charged with murder after a person was shot and killed in the Covington Pike area Friday afternoon.

Dozens of police cars, officers, and SWAT members descended on a building near the intersection of Covington Pike and Covington Way.

MPD said a person was shot and killed in the area. Officers searched for the shooter in the area near Plasma Biological Services and Sam's Club off Covington Pike.

Ronald Taylor, 30, is charged with first-degree murder.

The victim has not been identified.

